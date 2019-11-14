Korean Air swings to loss in Q3 on weak won, lower demand to Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Thursday it swung to a net loss in the third quarter from a year earlier on a weaker won, lower demand to Japan and declining cargo rates.
Korean Air shifted to a net loss of 251.35 billion won (US$215 million) for the three months ending Sept. 30 from a net profit of 257.25 billion won a year ago, the company said in a statement.
"The won's weakness against the U.S. dollar mainly contributed to the loss, with outbound travel demand to Japan amid a trade dispute and declining cargo-carrying volumes due to an extended U.S.-China trade war also weighing on the bottom line," a company spokeswoman said.
The local currency fell to an average of 1,193.24 against the dollar in the third quarter, down from 1,121.59 a year ago, according to the Bank of Korea. A weak won drives up the airline's purchasing costs of jet fuel and other costs.
Operating profit plunged 76 percent to 96.41 billion won in the third quarter from 401.83 billion won from a year ago. Sales fell 4 percent to 3.38 trillion won from 3.52 trillion won during the same period, the statement said.
