Daewoo Shipbuilding suffers 296 bln-won net loss in Q3 on one-off costs
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of 296.4 billion won (US$253 million) due to one-off costs.
Daewoo Shipbuilding's net losses for the three months ending Sept. 30 narrowed from 323.9 billion won deficit a year ago, but the result is still a disappointing turnaround from the two previous quarters when the company stayed in the black.
The shipbuilder also posted an operating loss of 256.3 billion won in the July-September period, marking its first loss in seven quarters. Sales dipped 11.4 percent on-year to 1.94 trillion won.
Daewoo Shipbuilding blamed its poor performance on one-off costs related to a drill ship order cancellation and increased fixed costs.
Daewoo Shipbuilding has so far won orders for 26 vessels worth $5.35 billion this year, achieving 64 percent of its annual target of $8.37 billion.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung Heavy Q3 loss widens on one-off costs
-
1
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
4
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
5
S. Korea, Japan to hold 2nd round of talks over WTO dispute
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military drills with S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea holds national college entrance exam
-
5
U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. protest