Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding suffers 296 bln-won net loss in Q3 on one-off costs

All Headlines 17:34 November 14, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of 296.4 billion won (US$253 million) due to one-off costs.

Daewoo Shipbuilding's net losses for the three months ending Sept. 30 narrowed from 323.9 billion won deficit a year ago, but the result is still a disappointing turnaround from the two previous quarters when the company stayed in the black.

The shipbuilder also posted an operating loss of 256.3 billion won in the July-September period, marking its first loss in seven quarters. Sales dipped 11.4 percent on-year to 1.94 trillion won.

Daewoo Shipbuilding blamed its poor performance on one-off costs related to a drill ship order cancellation and increased fixed costs.

Daewoo Shipbuilding has so far won orders for 26 vessels worth $5.35 billion this year, achieving 64 percent of its annual target of $8.37 billion.

This file photo, taken Jan. 31, 2019, shows Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.'s Okpo shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Daewoo Shipbuilding
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!