S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 14, 2019
All Headlines 17:29 November 14, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.392 1.388 +0.4
3-year TB 1.515 1.510 +0.5
10-year TB 1.785 1.787 -0.2
2-year MSB 1.499 1.497 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.016 2.015 +0.1
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 --
