(Premier12) Mexican manager says his team due for win vs. S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Mexico has lost all five meetings against South Korea in international baseball games featuring professional players, spanning a little over two decades.
And when the two countries collide again at the Olympic baseball qualifying tournament on Friday in Tokyo, Mexican manager Juan Castro thinks his team is due for a breakthrough.
"This is the new tournament and who knows what can happen? We'll be ready for Korea," Castro told Yonhap News Agency on Thursday at Tokyo Dome, where Mexico practiced before a Super Round game against South Korea at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12.
"The odds say we're probably going to win. But Korea is also a very good team. They always play good baseball," Castro added.
This is a critical game for both teams in their pursuit of spot at next year's Tokyo Olympics. The top American team and the best Asian/Oceanian team will secure their berths in the 2020 Olympics. Mexico, which has never competed in the Olympics, must finish ahead of the United States. And South Korea, the last Olympic baseball gold medalist from 2008, must rank above Chinese Taipei and Australia.
Castro has tapped right-hander Manny Barreda as the starter against South Korea. The 31-year-old made 21 starts in the Mexican League this year but has been pitching out of the bullpen in this tournament.
"Manny is an experienced pitcher. He's someone that has a lot of pride playing the game," Castro said. "He knows how to pitch. Tomorrow, we're hoping he comes in and do what he always does and helps us win the game."
Mexico's bats scored 29 runs in its first five games, before running into Japan, which held the Mexicans to one hit and one run in Wednesday's 3-1 victory.
Castro said he considers that one game an aberration.
"I have good hitters. I want to give credit to Japanese pitching. They pitched (against) us very well," Castro said. "It was only one game. That's already in the past."
South Korea will start submarine pitcher Park Jong-hun. Castro said his hitters haven't seen much submarine pitching in their careers but it won't change their approach at the plate.
"He's got to throw the ball around the plate," Castro said. "That's what we're going to be looking for, and we'll try to do some damage early."
Mexico's one run against Japan came courtesy of a solo home run by leadoff man Jon Jones. Jones said he's going to enjoy facing a pitcher with an unusual delivery.
"It's going to be fun. It's going to be a good challenge. I am always up for a challenge," he said. "I am definitely going to have to relay all the information to the guys. I am pretty aggressive. I like to swing. Maybe it changes with a guy like that, just to see a delivery point."
