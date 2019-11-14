Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'

Ryu, the runner up for the 2019 National League (NL) Cy Young Award, landed home to spend some down time with his family here. He's coming off the best season of his seven-year big league career, leading the majors with a 2.32 ERA while going 14-5 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished second to Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets for the Cy Young and became the first Asian pitcher to earn a first-place vote for the top pitching prize.

