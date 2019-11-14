S. Korea to play World Cup qualifier in Beirut behind closed doors
BEIRUT, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The World Cup qualifying match scheduled for Thursday afternoon between South Korea and Lebanon will be played behind closed doors in Beirut, due to security concerns arising from nationwide protests.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said it has reached an agreement with its Lebanese counterpart to keep spectators out of Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in the Lebanese capital.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time, or 10 p.m. in Seoul. The decision was reached about four hours before the start time.
On Nov. 1, the KFA had asked the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to consider moving this match to a third country. The AFC decided to go ahead with the match in Beirut, but with anti-government protests throwing Lebanon into further turmoil, Lebanese football officials suggested holding the World Cup qualifier behind closed doors.
This will be South Korea's second straight away World Cup qualifier without spectators. On Oct. 15, South Korea traveled to Pyongyang to play North Korea, which kept fans and media out of Kim Il-sung Stadium for the much-anticipated showdown.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung Heavy Q3 loss widens on one-off costs
-
1
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
4
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
5
S. Korea, Japan to hold 2nd round of talks over WTO dispute
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military drills with S. Korea
-
3
S. Korea holds national college entrance exam
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
-
5
U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. protest