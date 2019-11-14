Only Hyundai Department Store applies for license for duty free shop in Seoul
SEJONG/SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store submitted the only application for a license to operate a duty free shop in downtown Seoul on Thursday, the customs agency said.
The government closed bidding for a new license to run five duty free shops -- three in Seoul; one in Incheon, west of Seoul; and the other in the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to the Korea Customs Service.
Only Hyundai Department Store applied for a duty free outlet in Seoul. There were no applicants for licenses in Incheon and Gwangju.
Hyundai Department Store opened a duty free shop at its Trade Center branch in the affluent Gangnam district in 2018. It is seeking to open a new one at Doosan Tower in Dongdaemun, eastern Seoul, as Doosan Corp. has decided to shut down its duty free business there.
Earlier this month, Hyundai clinched a five-year deal to rent the duty free shop site from Doosan for 10 billion won (US$8.5 million) per year.
The duty free shop business is suffering an industry-wide slump, mainly because the number of Chinese tourists sharply fell amid a diplomatic row with Beijing over the installment of a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.
In 2015, seven companies, including retail giants HDC Shilla Duty Free and Hanwha Galleria Timeworld, vied for four licenses to open duty free shops in Seoul and the southern port city of Busan.
But this year alone, Hanwha Group and Doosan Group decided to pull out of its duty-free business amid growing losses and heated competition.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung Heavy Q3 loss widens on one-off costs
-
1
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
4
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
5
S. Korea, Japan to hold 2nd round of talks over WTO dispute
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military drills with S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea holds national college entrance exam
-
5
U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. protest