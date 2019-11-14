Samsung Electronics invests record 15.3 tln won in R&D in first nine months
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it invested a record 15.3 trillion won (US$13.1 billion) in research and development (R&D) in the first nine months of this year.
Samsung recorded a 14.6-percent on-year rise in its R&D spending in the January-September period, the company said in a business report.
In the first half, the company invested 10.1 trillion won in R&D.
The ratio of R&D spending to sales reached 9 percent as of September, up from 7.7 percent at the end of last year.
The rise in R&D investment came as the company is stepping up innovation efforts in new technologies, including 5G and artificial intelligence, to foster new growth engines.
The company also acquired 2,446 patents at home and 4,821 patents in the United States in the first nine months, it added.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung Heavy Q3 loss widens on one-off costs
-
1
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
4
S. Korea, Japan to hold 2nd round of talks over WTO dispute
-
5
Mongolian chief justice referred to prosecution for probe over alleged groping
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military drills with S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea holds national college entrance exam
-
5
S. Korea looking to end World Cup qualifying for 2019 on winning note vs. Lebanon