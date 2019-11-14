N.K. nuke envoy voices willingness to meet U.S., but presses for solution
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top nuclear envoy said Thursday he is willing to meet with his U.S. counterpart if Washington unveils a fundamental solution to the nuclear impasse by a year-end deadline.
Kim Myong-gil said U.S. nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun has proposed nuclear talks with North Korea in December via a third country.
"If the negotiated solution of issues is possible, we are ready to meet with the U.S. at any place and any time," Kim said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The U.S. and North Korea held working-level nuclear talks in Sweden after months of stalemate, but the talks broke down with the North accusing the U.S. of failing to come up with a new proposal.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung Heavy Q3 loss widens on one-off costs
-
1
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
4
S. Korea, Japan to hold 2nd round of talks over WTO dispute
-
5
Mongolian chief justice referred to prosecution for probe over alleged groping
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military drills with S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea holds national college entrance exam
-
5
S. Korea looking to end World Cup qualifying for 2019 on winning note vs. Lebanon