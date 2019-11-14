Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. nuke envoy voices willingness to meet U.S., but presses for solution

November 14, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top nuclear envoy said Thursday he is willing to meet with his U.S. counterpart if Washington unveils a fundamental solution to the nuclear impasse by a year-end deadline.

Kim Myong-gil said U.S. nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun has proposed nuclear talks with North Korea in December via a third country.

"If the negotiated solution of issues is possible, we are ready to meet with the U.S. at any place and any time," Kim said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The U.S. and North Korea held working-level nuclear talks in Sweden after months of stalemate, but the talks broke down with the North accusing the U.S. of failing to come up with a new proposal.
