U.N. panel adopts resolution condemning N.K. human rights abuses
All Headlines 01:02 November 15, 2019
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A United Nations committee on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for accountability for gross human rights violations in North Korea.
The U.N. Third Committee, which oversees humanitarian issues, passed the document by consensus without a vote for the 15th consecutive year
It is expected to pass the U.N. General Assembly next month.
