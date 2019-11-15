Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.N. panel adopts resolution condemning N.K. human rights abuses

All Headlines 01:02 November 15, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A United Nations committee on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for accountability for gross human rights violations in North Korea.

The U.N. Third Committee, which oversees humanitarian issues, passed the document by consensus without a vote for the 15th consecutive year

It is expected to pass the U.N. General Assembly next month.

