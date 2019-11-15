(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 15)

So when U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams told reporters Tuesday that terminating the GSOMIA could send the wrong message that the U.S. alliances with South Korea and Japan are not strong enough to ensure security in the region, it seemed to be a willful ignorance of reality. Basically, the GSOMIA, which is only three years old, is a bilateral pact between Seoul and Tokyo, and Seoul now doesn't see it necessary to keep it. Japan described South Korea as a potential risk to its security when it imposed the export restrictions. Is it strange then for Seoul to regard sharing military intelligence with Tokyo as a potential danger to its security?