Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Fertilizer plant blamed for frequent cancer at Jangjeom village (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk refuses to answer questions in first prosecution summons (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cho Kuk refuses to answer any questions in 8-hour questioning (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk says suspicions not true, refuses to answer questions in prosecution probe (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Japanese documents show Japan recognized Dokdo as S. Korean territory at least until 1905 (Segye Times)
-- U.N. to look into S. Korea's deportation of N. Korean sailors (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk did not answer any questions in eight-hour probe (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Eighteen years of pain: fertilizer plant cause of cancer at Jangjeom village in Iksan (Hankyoreh)
-- One week after its introduction, price cap on apartments fails to limit price increase (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Banks can no longer sell high-risk DLF, ELF (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Cho Kuk stands before prosecution, refuses to testify (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cho Kuk is questioned but media not informed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- SMEs fret over 52-hour workweek (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. pressure unlikely to shift Moon's stance on GSOMIA (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
5
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
1
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea, Japan to hold 2nd round of talks over WTO dispute
-
4
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
5
Mongolian chief justice referred to prosecution for probe over alleged groping
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea looking to end World Cup qualifying for 2019 on winning note vs. Lebanon
-
5
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea