Today in Korean history
Nov. 16
1988 -- North Korea proposes deputy-premier-level political and military talks with South Korea.
1988 -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's second-largest chipmaker, develops 1MS RAM (random access memory) for the second time in the world.
1995 -- Former President Roh Tae-woo is detained on corruption charges over his role in a 1979 military coup and in the 1980 massacre of pro-democracy protestors in Gwangju, 329 kilometers south of Seoul. Roh, who became president via the 1988 election that followed democratic reforms, was convicted in 1996 and pardoned in 1997 after a decision by then President Kim Young-sam and then President-elect Kim Dae-jung.
2005 -- South Korea and China hold a summit in Seoul.
2017 -- South Korea and Canada clinch a standing bilateral currency swap deal to expand financial exchanges.
2018 -- North Korea proposes creating cross-border international air routes with South Korea in the first-ever inter-Korean aviation cooperation meeting held at the countries' joint liaison office in North Korea's border town of Kaesong. The aviation cooperation meeting was part of a series of inter-Korean dialogue that followed the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Pyongyang in September that year.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
5
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
1
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Mongolian chief justice referred to prosecution for probe over alleged groping
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
5
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution