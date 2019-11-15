N. Korea says it sent ultimatum for S. Korea to remove facilities at Mt. Kumgang
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea sent an ultimatum to South Korea earlier this week that it will unilaterally remove the South-built facilities from its Mount Kumgang resort unless Seoul tears them down on its own, Pyongyang's official news agency reported Friday.
"We sent an ultimatum on Nov. 11 that if the South Korean authorities stick to useless demands, we will regard it as meaning that they have given up their removal, and will unilaterally take stern steps to destruct the facilities," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"We will greatly develop Mount Kumgang into a global cultural and tourist area of our own style as its owner standing in front of our people and our next generations," KCNA said. "There is no room for South Korea to cut in."
Last month, North Korea demanded South Korea come and remove its resort facilities at Mount Kumgang on the North's scenic east coast, saying that it will build its own international tourist zone there.
South Korea has called for face-to-face talks to discuss the fate of a long-suspended joint tour project to the mountain and proposed sending a delegation to check the facilities, but the North has rejected the offers.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
