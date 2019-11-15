(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks ahead of GSOMIA expiry
(ATTN: UPDATES story as meeting took place; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan held working-level diplomatic talks on Friday ahead of the planned expiration of a military intelligence-sharing pact between the two neighbors.
Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asian and Pacific affairs at the foreign ministry, met his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, in Tokyo, Seoul's foreign ministry said. They last held talks in Seoul on Oct. 16.
His trip came as the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) is set to expire on Nov. 23 unless Seoul reverses its decision to end the pact.
Friday's meeting between the two diplomats was expected to center on this issue.
Washington has been heaping pressure on Seoul to reconsider the decision on the military agreement, which it regards as a key platform for trilateral security cooperation with its two Asian allies.
Seoul announced the decision in August after Tokyo imposed economic restrictions on Seoul in political retaliation for last year's Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the peninsula.
Seoul maintains that any reconsideration would be possible only after Japan first reverses course and removes the export curbs.
In June, Seoul put forward the so-called one-plus-one proposal under which South Korean and Japanese firms would create a joint fund to compensate the victims of forced labor as a solution to the dispute.
But Tokyo opposes any deal that would involve Japanese firms based on its claim that all reparation issues stemming from its colonial rule were settled under a 1965 accord aimed at normalizing bilateral relations.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
5
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
1
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Mongolian chief justice referred to prosecution for probe over alleged groping
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
5
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea