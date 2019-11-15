Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 November 15, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/04 Rain 60
Incheon 15/09 Rain 60
Suwon 14/03 Rain 60
Cheongju 15/02 Rain 60
Daejeon 16/02 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 10/-2 Sleet 20
Gangneung 16/06 Sunny 20
Jeonju 16/03 Sunny 60
Gwangju 17/02 Sunny 20
Jeju 19/08 Sunny 0
Daegu 16/-1 Cloudy 20
Busan 17/05 Cloudy 20
(END)
