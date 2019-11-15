Go to Contents Go to Navigation
URGENT

S. Korea says Mount Kumgang issue should be dealt with through agreement

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 November 15, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/04 Rain 60

Incheon 15/09 Rain 60

Suwon 14/03 Rain 60

Cheongju 15/02 Rain 60

Daejeon 16/02 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 10/-2 Sleet 20

Gangneung 16/06 Sunny 20

Jeonju 16/03 Sunny 60

Gwangju 17/02 Sunny 20

Jeju 19/08 Sunny 0

Daegu 16/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 17/05 Cloudy 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!