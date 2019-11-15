U.N. Green Climate Fund OKs US$407.8 mln to combat climate crisis
SEJONG, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Green Climate Fund (GCF) has endorsed an additional US$ 407.8 million in funding for 13 new projects in the latest move to combat the climate crisis.
The approval -- made at the 24th board meeting in the western South Korean city of Incheon earlier this week -- raised the fund's total portfolio to US$5.6 billion in more than 100 developing countries.
The new projects include new transformative initiatives in China, Laos, Mozambique, Nepal and the Philippines.
Yannick Glemarec, executive director of the fund, said the board meeting has reinforced the GCF's momentum in progressing support for climate action.
"With a strong replenishment, we are well equipped to enhance developing countries' ability to meet their Paris Agreement goals," Glemarec said in comments posted on the fund's website on Thursday.
The landmark 2015 Paris agreement is meant to combat climate change and to accelerate the action and investment needed for a sustainable low carbon future.
The board meeting is the first since the fund held its first replenishment pledging conference in late October. So far, South Korea and 27 other countries have pledged US$9.78 billion equivalent to fund climate action over the next four years.
"The influx of replenishment funds will help GCF to meet the growing demand for both adaptation and mitigation initiatives aimed at countering the climate challenge," Co-Chair Nagmeldin Goutbi Elhassan Mahmoud said in comments.
The fund was launched in 2010 as an operating entity of the financial mechanism of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. It aims to channel money from advanced countries to developing nations to help them tackle climate change-related problems.
