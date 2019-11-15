(Premier12) Top Angels prospect Adell learning 'little things matter'

"(My takeaway is) definitely that little things matter a lot," Adell told Yonhap News Agency on Thursday after the official U.S. practice at Tokyo Dome during the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12. "I think we fell short in a couple of games where, if we would have done some of the little things a little bit better, the outcome might have been different. I think, moving into next year, I am really going to keep the focus on making sure little things are done the right way."