1 in 5 Seoul households live with a pet: data
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- One in five households in Seoul have a pet and the number of homes that have embraced cats is on the rise, data showed Friday.
Some 20 percent of the surveyed households said they were living with a pet as of 2018, compared with 18.8 percent in 2014, according to the data from the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
The survey was conducted in September last year on 20,000 households in the city. The poll had a margin of error of 0.47 percentage point and a 95 percent confidence level.
The number of households with dogs accounted for 84.9 percent of those with animals last year, slipping from 88.9 percent in 2014.
However, the number homes with cats increased to 12.2 percent from 8.6 percent over the same period.
Around 2.3 percent of the surveyed households had both cats and dogs, compared with 1.9 percent in 2014.
While dogs were popular among different types of households, cats were most popular among solo households and those living on monthly rents, according to the data.
A separate set of data also compiled by the city government, meanwhile, showed that 62 percent of people living with pets made the decision based on their love for animals, while 44.9 percent said it was because another family member wanted to have pets.
Those in their twenties, however, also said they owned pets because "they wanted a family" or because "they felt lonely."
The second survey was conducted online on 1,000 Seoul residents aged 16-69 between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 this year. The poll had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.
