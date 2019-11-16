(News Focus) Moon's looming Cabinet shake-up crucial in latter half of presidency
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appears to be still struggling to pick a new justice minister, a month after Cho Kuk quit the job in disgrace amid a controversy over whether he was suitable for the Cabinet post.
The president's closely watched choice of Cho's replacement will be a litmus test of a broader Cabinet reshuffle expected before the end of this year.
This week, Seoul has been abuzz with media-driven speculation and rumors of who will become the next prime minister and new Cabinet members.
Speaking at a press conference last weekend to mark the halfway point of Moon's single five-year tenure, his chief of staff, Noh Young-min, indicated that a Cabinet reshuffle and a change in the lineup of Cheong Wa Dae officials may be at hand for those who seek to run in the April 15 general elections.
"In case of figures who the (ruling Democratic) Party wants in connection with next year's general elections and who agree to run, I think we will have to let them go," he said.
Moon's pursuit of a Cabinet shake-up ahead of the de facto midterm elections has long been an open secret. But he told reporters on Oct. 25 that he's "not planning for a Cabinet reshuffle" except for justice minister.
The latest remarks by his chief of staff have rekindled keen media attention on the list of outgoing and incoming ministers.
Moon is expected to focus first on choosing Cho's successor to be tasked with leading follow-up measures for prosecution reform, one of his key campaign pledges.
Among potential candidates are some ruling party lawmakers with judicial backgrounds. They include Reps. Jeon Hae-cheol, Choo Mi-ae and Jung Sung-ho.
Whoever accepts a new job offer, he or she should go through a tough parliamentary confirmation hearing. Since the Cho Kuk incident, the bar has been set far higher.
It remains unclear whether they are willing to risk having their reputation hurt, with their whole careers and family lives under the microscope.
That's apparently a reason why some or many politicians favor elections over ministerial positions. Jeon, a former lawyer and one of the closest aides to Moon, reportedly hopes to become Gyeonggi Province governor. Choo and Jung may be more interested in the upcoming general elections as well.
Moon's nomination of justice minister will be a prologue to a significant Cabinet reshuffle that may affect Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and several ministers.
Lee is among a shortlist of potential presidential candidates. Observers expect him to return to the ruling party before the April 15 polls. Some lawmakers-turned-ministers such as Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mi are reportedly seeking to return to the National Assembly.
Speculation is also widespread that the ruling bloc is enticing Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo to stand for election.
In order to do so, civil servants should resign no later than 90 days before the polling date under South Korean law. For the spring general elections, Jan. 16 is the deadline. Several weeks are needed for nominee confirmation hearings.
Some news outlets have talked about Chin Young, minister of the interior and safety, as Lee's successor. Lee, a four-term lawmaker now with the Democratic Party, served as the first minister of health and welfare in the previous conservative Park Geun-hye administration.
A dilemma for Moon is less appetite among politicians and senior government officials to join the Cabinet in the latter half of his presidency.
Moreover, Moon's popularity has considerably dropped amid an economic slump and no further progress in the Korea peace process, although his approval ratings have stayed above 40 percent.
Professors or other civilian experts can be an alternative choice, but they face realistic hurdles to exerting a strong grip on state affairs necessary for a make-or-break reform drive.
Kicking off the second half of his term, Moon pledged to promote peace and fairness as well as foster innovative and inclusive growth.
Moon is eager to catch "two rabbits" at once: an election victory and the stable operation of his government over the coming 2 1/2 years.
In that sense, many agree, the winter Cabinet reshuffle is of great importance, as a Korean proverb says: "Personnel affairs decide everything."
lcd@yna.co.kr

