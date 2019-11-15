Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 November 15, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Nov. 8 -- S. Korea sends fishing boat back to N. Korea after expulsion of 2 crew members

11 -- N. Korea's U.N. ambassador urges U.S. to implement Singapore summit agreement

13 -- N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military exercises with S. Korea

-- U.S. defense secretary hints at possibility of altering military drills with S. Korea

14 -- N.K. says U.S. proposed holding talks in December

15 -- N. Korea says it sent ultimatum to S. Korea over Mount Kumgang project
