Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 16:00 November 15, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Nov. 8 -- S. Korea sends fishing boat back to N. Korea after expulsion of 2 crew members
11 -- N. Korea's U.N. ambassador urges U.S. to implement Singapore summit agreement
13 -- N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military exercises with S. Korea
-- U.S. defense secretary hints at possibility of altering military drills with S. Korea
14 -- N.K. says U.S. proposed holding talks in December
15 -- N. Korea says it sent ultimatum to S. Korea over Mount Kumgang project
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution