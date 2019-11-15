Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea sends fishing boat back to N. Korea after expulsion of 2 crew members
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea handed over a fishing boat to North Korea on Friday, a day after it deported two North Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members of the vessel to the communist state, the unification ministry said.
On Thursday, the two in their 20s were sent back to the North through the truce village of Panmunjom, five days after they were captured near the eastern sea border on Saturday.
The two later confessed that they and another crew member killed the captain of the fishing boat out of anger over his physical abuse before killing the remaining protesting fellow crew members one by one later. The third person was arrested in the North when they tried to sneak back to their home country.
------------
N.K. propaganda outlets criticize U.S., S. Korea over defense cost-sharing talks
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean propaganda outlets denounced the United States and South Korea on Monday over their ongoing defense cost-sharing negotiations, calling Washington a robber bent on extorting too much and accusing Seoul of trying to do anything to satisfy what its ally wants.
Washington and Seoul are in talks over how much Seoul should pay next year and beyond for the stationing of the 28,500-strong U.S. troops here. There have been reports that the U.S. wants a five-fold hike in Seoul's contribution.
"It is a reckless and robber-like demand," Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda outlets, said in an article, referring to Washington's reported demand for an increase in payment.
------------
Human rights groups criticize Seoul over deportation of N. Korean suspects
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Human rights groups on Monday lashed out at South Korea over its recent deportation of two North Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members of a fishing boat, calling the move a "shameful decision" that was made after just days of investigation.
On Thursday, the two in their 20s were sent back to the North through the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, five days after they were captured near the eastern sea border.
The two confessed that they and another crew member killed the captain of the fishing boat out of anger over his abuse before killing the remaining crew members one by one later. The third person was arrested in the North when they tried to sneak back to their home country.
------------
Ministry refutes criticism of human rights violation in expelling N.K. fishermen
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday rejected criticism of alleged human rights violations over last week's deportation of two North Korean fishermen accused of killing 16 fellow crew members, saying the decision was made in consideration of the safety of its own citizens.
On Thursday, the two North Koreans in their 20s were sent back to the North through the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, five days after they were captured near the eastern sea border while fleeing authorities.
They later confessed that they and another crew member killed the captain of the fishing boat out of anger over his abuse before later killing the remaining crew members one by one. A third person was arrested in the North while trying to sneak back to their home country.
------------
Seoul city allowed to independently carry out aid projects for N. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government has become the first local government in South Korea to win the right to independently carry out humanitarian aid projects for North Korea, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Last month, the government revised related regulations to allow local governments to act as independent aid providers to the North. Previously, they had to join hands with private entities to engage in humanitarian activities for the North.
On Tuesday, the ministry said it has approved the Seoul city's request to carry out aid projects.
------------
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's order to remove South Korean-built facilities from the country's Mount Kumgang resort may reflect his desire to transform the impoverished communist nation into a tourist country, an expert said Tuesday.
Kim issued the order last month, saying the North should build its own international tourist zone at the scenic mountain. The order was seen as an apparent threat to end the joint business amid few signs that the long-suspended project could resume anytime soon.
The North then officially asked the South to come remove the resort facilities. In response, the South offered to hold working-level talks to discuss the fate of the tourism project, but Pyongyang rejected the proposal.
------------
Deportation of N. Korean fishermen illegal under international law: HRW
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A New York-based rights watchdog has accused South Korea of violating international law over last week's deportation of two North Korean fishermen accused of killing 16 fellow crew members, citing the possibility of torture after their repatriation.
The two North Koreans in their 20s were sent back to the North through the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom on Nov. 7, five days after they were captured near the eastern sea border while fleeing authorities.
They had confessed in an investigation that they and another crew member killed the captain of the fishing boat out of anger over his abuse before later killing the remaining crew members one by one. A third person was arrested in the North while trying to sneak back to their home country.
------------
Unification minister, Hyundai Group chief meet to discuss Mt. Kumgang issue
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul met with the head of a South Korean business that used to operate tours to North Korea's Mount Kumgang on Thursday to discuss the fate of the long-suspended project following Pyongyang's threat to end the joint business.
Kim's meeting with Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-un came before the minister leaves for the United States next week on a trip expected to center on discussions of how to resume the tour program to Mount Kumgang on the communist state's east coast.
"The government has been making a lot of efforts to find a creative solution under the principle to resolve the issue through an agreement, while putting protection of our companies' right to property as the top priority," the minister said during the meeting.
------------
N. Korea says it sent ultimatum to S. Korea over Mount Kumgang project
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea sent an ultimatum to South Korea earlier this week that it will unilaterally remove the South-built facilities from its Mount Kumgang resort unless Seoul tears them down on its own, Pyongyang's official news agency reported Friday.
The North's tough stance suggests little room for inter-Korean negotiations that South Korea has sought in an effort to keep the long-suspended tour project that was considered one of the most tangible symbols of inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation.
"On Nov. 11, we sent an ultimatum, warning that if the South Korean authorities persist in their useless assertion, we will take it as an abandonment of the withdrawal, and take resolute measure for unilaterally pulling down the facilities." the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English article.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
1
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution