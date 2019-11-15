Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
MOSCOW, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean foreign ministry official has urged the United States to make a "forward-looking" decision within this year, saying the "window for opportunity is closing every day."
The remarks by Jo Chol-su, director-general of the North American department at the North's foreign ministry, at the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (MNC) on Friday are the latest in a series of attempts by Pyongyang to pressure Washington to come up with new proposals in their denuclearization talks by setting the deadline as the end of this year.
"We have given considerably much time to the U.S., and we will wait for some results until the end of this year," Jo said in an answer to a participant's question during a session of the conference.
------------
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement
WASHINGTON, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday urged the United States to implement last year's agreement between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the two countries have made little progress in their relations because of "political and military provocations" by the U.S.
Ambassador Kim Song leveled the criticism during a speech at a U.N. General Assembly meeting on the International Atomic Energy Agency, an organization he accused of "ignorance of the prevailing reality of the Korean Peninsula," according to the Associated Press.
Kim Jong-un and Trump held their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 and agreed to "work toward" complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.
------------
U.S., N. Korean officials had meeting during Moscow forum last week: VOA
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. and North Korean officials had a meeting during last week's international nonproliferation conference in Moscow, a former American diplomat was quoted as saying.
Thomas M. Countryman, former assistant secretary of state for international security and nonproliferation, made the remarks after attending the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference involving 250 participants from more than 40 countries, including the North, according to the Voice of America (VOA).
"I was told that there was such a meeting between the U.S. and North Korean officials," Countryman was quoted by the VOA as saying in a telephone interview.
------------
U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. protest
WASHINGTON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump remains committed to his agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to build lasting peace and achieve complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday in response to Pyongyang's latest protest against allied military exercises.
A spokesman for the North's top governing body, the State Affairs Commission, warned the U.S. earlier Wednesday of a "greater threat" should Washington go ahead with planned air drills with South Korea later this month.
South Korea and the U.S. have reduced the scope of their combined drills in support of diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the North, but Pyongyang views all allied exercises as an invasion rehearsal.
------------
U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea: reports
WASHINGTON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that he is open to altering military activity in South Korea if it helps diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea, according to news reports.
Esper made the remark to reporters flying with him to Seoul, where he is due to hold annual defense talks with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.
"We will adjust our exercise posture, either more or less, depending on what diplomacy may require," Esper said, according to the Associated Press, referring to South Korea-U.S. combined military exercises that North Korea condemns as an invasion rehearsal.
------------
N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States offered talks with North Korea in December, but Pyongyang is willing to engage only if Washington first unveils a fundamental solution to resolve the nuclear impasse, the North's top nuclear envoy said Thursday.
In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong-gil, disclosed that his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, recently proposed holding a meeting next month via a third country.
"If the negotiated solution of issues is possible, we are ready to meet with the U.S. at any place and any time," Kim said.
------------
U.N. panel adopts resolution condemning N.K. human rights abuses
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A United Nations committee on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for accountability for gross human rights violations in North Korea.
The U.N. Third Committee, which oversees humanitarian issues, passed the document by consensus without a vote for the 15th consecutive year
It is expected to pass the U.N. General Assembly next month.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
1
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution