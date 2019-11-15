KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungF&MIns 234,000 UP 9,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,950 UP 1,000
Kogas 40,750 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 6,130 UP 30
DB HiTek 18,500 UP 900
SBC 16,800 DN 150
JWPHARMA 30,150 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 28,350 UP 850
LGInt 15,750 DN 100
CJ 93,000 UP 400
Hanwha 26,150 UP 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,300 UP 3,000
ShinhanGroup 43,800 UP 100
HITEJINRO 29,650 UP 250
Yuhan 219,000 UP 1,000
SLCORP 20,300 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 158,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 72,600 UP 300
DaelimInd 93,800 UP 3,100
KISWire 22,150 DN 50
LotteFood 454,000 UP 8,000
NEXENTIRE 9,220 DN 380
CHONGKUNDANG 93,100 0
KCC 225,500 UP 500
AmoreG 80,000 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 125,500 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 338,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,100 UP 650
DB INSURANCE 55,000 UP 2,700
SamsungElec 53,700 UP 900
NHIS 12,750 UP 250
SK Discovery 23,700 UP 200
LS 47,750 DN 550
GC Corp 125,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 32,700 UP 1,450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 238,000 UP 1,500
KPIC 122,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,500 UP 190
SKC 45,250 DN 200
