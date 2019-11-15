KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AK Holdings 34,300 UP 650
LOTTE 36,900 UP 950
GS Retail 39,900 UP 150
Ottogi 572,000 UP 2,000
TONGYANG 1,490 UP 30
Daesang 23,800 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,830 DN 270
ORION Holdings 17,900 DN 150
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14150 UP200
KiaMtr 43,600 UP 100
Donga Socio Holdings 89,800 UP 2,200
SK hynix 85,200 UP 1,800
Youngpoong 634,000 UP 17,000
SGBC 41,050 DN 150
Hyosung 81,600 UP 100
Binggrae 56,600 DN 400
GCH Corp 21,150 UP 450
LotteChilsung 136,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,500 0
POSCO 224,000 UP 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 96,100 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 202,500 UP 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,200 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,325 DN 5
BukwangPharm 15,050 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,700 DN 1,250
TaekwangInd 1,111,000 UP 5,000
SsangyongCement 5,710 DN 30
KAL 27,000 UP 1,300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,590 UP 40
LG Corp. 72,800 DN 100
SsangyongMtr 2,390 0
BoryungPharm 15,350 UP 650
L&L 13,400 UP 50
NamyangDairy 479,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,600 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,350 UP 700
Shinsegae 269,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 245,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 22,950 UP 100
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
(4th LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution