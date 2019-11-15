AK Holdings 34,300 UP 650

LOTTE 36,900 UP 950

GS Retail 39,900 UP 150

Ottogi 572,000 UP 2,000

TONGYANG 1,490 UP 30

Daesang 23,800 UP 200

SKNetworks 5,830 DN 270

ORION Holdings 17,900 DN 150

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14150 UP200

KiaMtr 43,600 UP 100

Donga Socio Holdings 89,800 UP 2,200

SK hynix 85,200 UP 1,800

Youngpoong 634,000 UP 17,000

SGBC 41,050 DN 150

Hyosung 81,600 UP 100

Binggrae 56,600 DN 400

GCH Corp 21,150 UP 450

LotteChilsung 136,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,500 0

POSCO 224,000 UP 4,000

SPC SAMLIP 96,100 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDS 202,500 UP 5,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 38,200 UP 300

KUMHOTIRE 4,325 DN 5

BukwangPharm 15,050 UP 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 38,700 DN 1,250

TaekwangInd 1,111,000 UP 5,000

SsangyongCement 5,710 DN 30

KAL 27,000 UP 1,300

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,590 UP 40

LG Corp. 72,800 DN 100

SsangyongMtr 2,390 0

BoryungPharm 15,350 UP 650

L&L 13,400 UP 50

NamyangDairy 479,500 UP 3,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 46,600 UP 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,350 UP 700

Shinsegae 269,000 UP 3,500

Nongshim 245,000 UP 2,000

IlyangPharm 22,950 UP 100

(MORE)