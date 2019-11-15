DaeduckElec 10,550 DN 50

MERITZ SECU 4,305 UP 15

HtlShilla 83,000 UP 1,500

Hanmi Science 39,650 UP 50

SamsungElecMech 112,500 UP 1,500

Hanssem 62,900 UP 700

KSOE 117,500 UP 2,000

Hanwha Chem 18,650 UP 50

OCI 66,200 UP 2,400

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,800 DN 300

KorZinc 427,500 UP 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,010 DN 20

SYC 50,500 UP 1,350

HyundaiMipoDock 42,800 UP 50

IS DONGSEO 34,250 UP 150

S-Oil 97,600 UP 2,100

LG Innotek 123,500 UP 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 226,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 55,300 UP 1,600

KumhoPetrochem 74,800 UP 1,300

Mobis 257,500 UP 11,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,250 UP 250

HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 UP 50

S-1 95,500 DN 300

Hanchem 96,300 UP 2,600

DWS 30,700 DN 300

UNID 46,650 UP 150

KEPCO 28,050 DN 100

SamsungSecu 35,700 UP 500

SKTelecom 243,500 UP 1,500

S&T MOTIV 46,800 UP 900

HyundaiElev 76,800 0

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,950 DN 100

Hanon Systems 11,250 DN 150

SK 270,000 UP 3,000

DAEKYO 6,260 UP 20

GKL 20,900 0

Handsome 32,350 UP 500

WJ COWAY 92,100 UP 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 135,000 UP 1,000

(MORE)