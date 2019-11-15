KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,550 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 4,305 UP 15
HtlShilla 83,000 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 39,650 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 112,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 62,900 UP 700
KSOE 117,500 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 18,650 UP 50
OCI 66,200 UP 2,400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,800 DN 300
KorZinc 427,500 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,010 DN 20
SYC 50,500 UP 1,350
HyundaiMipoDock 42,800 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 34,250 UP 150
S-Oil 97,600 UP 2,100
LG Innotek 123,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 226,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 55,300 UP 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 74,800 UP 1,300
Mobis 257,500 UP 11,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,250 UP 250
HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 UP 50
S-1 95,500 DN 300
Hanchem 96,300 UP 2,600
DWS 30,700 DN 300
UNID 46,650 UP 150
KEPCO 28,050 DN 100
SamsungSecu 35,700 UP 500
SKTelecom 243,500 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 46,800 UP 900
HyundaiElev 76,800 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,950 DN 100
Hanon Systems 11,250 DN 150
SK 270,000 UP 3,000
DAEKYO 6,260 UP 20
GKL 20,900 0
Handsome 32,350 UP 500
WJ COWAY 92,100 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 135,000 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
1
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution