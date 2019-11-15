KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,250 UP 250
KorElecTerm 44,550 DN 350
NamhaeChem 8,680 UP 80
DONGSUH 17,750 UP 200
BGF 5,910 UP 30
SamsungEng 18,950 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,440 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 37,200 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 24,100 UP 350
KT 27,450 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213000 UP4000
LG Uplus 13,950 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,800 DN 300
KT&G 99,500 0
DHICO 5,680 DN 20
LG Display 14,550 UP 50
Kangwonland 31,500 UP 550
NAVER 173,500 DN 6,500
Kakao 155,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 549,000 UP 23,000
DSME 28,550 DN 200
DSINFRA 5,790 UP 120
DWEC 4,755 UP 100
Donga ST 103,000 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,450 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 249,500 UP 3,500
DongwonF&B 220,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 35,000 UP 1,300
LGH&H 1,233,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 317,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 20,200 UP 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,600 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,050 UP 1,650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,400 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 70,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 186,000 DN 500
Huchems 22,650 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 137,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,700 DN 100
