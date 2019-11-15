KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 73,100 UP 2,000
LOTTE Himart 32,350 UP 850
GS 50,500 UP 750
CJ CGV 37,950 UP 1,300
HYUNDAILIVART 14,250 UP 650
LIG Nex1 34,400 UP 1,900
FILA KOREA 59,000 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,900 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,350 UP 60
AMOREPACIFIC 189,000 UP 3,500
LF 19,700 DN 750
FOOSUNG 7,670 DN 10
JW HOLDINGS 6,700 DN 30
SK Innovation 159,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 22,450 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 43,700 0
Hansae 19,650 UP 850
LG HAUSYS 61,200 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 36,500 UP 1,650
KOLON IND 49,400 UP 500
HanmiPharm 322,500 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 7,230 UP 40
emart 132,000 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 50 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 46,150 UP 700
CUCKOO 103,000 UP 2,000
COSMAX 78,000 UP 2,900
MANDO 37,500 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 398,000 UP 2,500
INNOCEAN 66,900 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 32,800 UP 800
Netmarble 90,000 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S342500 0
ORION 110,500 UP 3,000
BGF Retail 183,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 54,200 DN 600
HDC-OP 28,850 UP 350
HYOSUNG HEAVY 27,100 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 UP 400
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution