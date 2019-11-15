KIH 73,100 UP 2,000

LOTTE Himart 32,350 UP 850

GS 50,500 UP 750

CJ CGV 37,950 UP 1,300

HYUNDAILIVART 14,250 UP 650

LIG Nex1 34,400 UP 1,900

FILA KOREA 59,000 DN 800

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,500 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,900 UP 350

HANWHA LIFE 2,350 UP 60

AMOREPACIFIC 189,000 UP 3,500

LF 19,700 DN 750

FOOSUNG 7,670 DN 10

JW HOLDINGS 6,700 DN 30

SK Innovation 159,500 UP 500

POONGSAN 22,450 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 43,700 0

Hansae 19,650 UP 850

LG HAUSYS 61,200 UP 1,000

Youngone Corp 36,500 UP 1,650

KOLON IND 49,400 UP 500

HanmiPharm 322,500 UP 4,500

BNK Financial Group 7,230 UP 40

emart 132,000 DN 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 50 DN500

KOLMAR KOREA 46,150 UP 700

CUCKOO 103,000 UP 2,000

COSMAX 78,000 UP 2,900

MANDO 37,500 UP 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 398,000 UP 2,500

INNOCEAN 66,900 DN 400

Doosan Bobcat 32,800 UP 800

Netmarble 90,000 UP 1,100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S342500 0

ORION 110,500 UP 3,000

BGF Retail 183,000 UP 2,000

SKCHEM 54,200 DN 600

HDC-OP 28,850 UP 350

HYOSUNG HEAVY 27,100 DN 200

WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 UP 400

(END)