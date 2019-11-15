S. Korea raises travel alert level for Hong Kong
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday raised its travel alert level for Hong Kong, Seoul's foreign ministry said, amid growing safety concerns over clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
The government elevated the alert status for the entirety of Hong Kong by one notch to "restraint" from "caution." Caution is the lowest of the country's four-level travel alert system.
"We call on our citizens currently in Hong Kong to pay particular attention to their safety, and on our citizens who plan to travel to the region to seriously consider the necessity of their trips there," the ministry said in a press release.
The ministry also said that it would continue to review the need to alter the travel alert level for Hong Kong based on its continued assessment of situations related to public safety.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
1
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution