S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 18, 2019
All Headlines 16:24 November 18, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.405 1.395 +1.0
3-year TB 1.518 1.513 +0.5
10-year TB 1.781 1.790 -0.9
2-year MSB 1.503 1.506 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.023 2.019 +0.4
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 --
(END)
