(Premier12) Hitters in new spots in lineup not about to change approach
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- No matter where he bats in the lineup, South Korean hitting machine Lee Jung-hoo will not deviate from his "see ball, hit ball" approach.
Lee will leave the No. 3 spot to become the team's new leadoff hitter later Friday, when South Korea takes on Mexico in the Super Round at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Manager Kim Kyung-moon also moved designated hitter Kim Jae-hwan from the No. 5 to the No. 3 spot.
South Korea lost its previous game to Chinese Taipei 7-0 while managing just five hits. And Lee, who leads the tournament with five doubles and a .571 on-base percentage and is second with a .471 batting average, could just be the sparkplug this team needs at the top of the order.
In his 2019 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season with the Kiwoom Heroes, Lee spent more time at the leadoff spot than any other place in the lineup.
Though a leadoff hitter is typically expected to see a lot of pitches for his teammates behind him at the start of the game, Lee said he'll continue to be aggressive in the box.
"I'd rather not fall behind the count by taking pitches," said Lee, who hasn't struck out in 21 plate appearances so far at the Premier12.
"If I see a good pitch to hit, I'll take my swing," Lee added. "I'm supposed to get on base a lot, and I'm going to try to do that by swinging."
Kim, who almost exclusively batted cleanup for the Doosan Bears in the KBO and never hit in the No. 3 spot in the 2019 season, said he doesn't feel any different in the new place in the lineup.
"I don't think my numbers really show how great I feel at the plate," said Kim, who's batting .200 but leads the team with six RBIs. He also has South Korea's only home run of the tournament so far.
"Our coaches have been telling us to relax in the box, and that's what I am going to try to do," Kim added.
