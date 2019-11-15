(Premier12) S. Korea beats Mexico to qualify for 2020 Olympic baseball tournament
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has qualified for the baseball tournament at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
South Korea defeated Mexico 7-3 on Friday in the Super Round of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
The Premier12 is also the qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Asian/Oceanian and American countries. With Japan already in the Olympics as the host, South Korea had to rank ahead of Chinese Taipei and Australia here to punch its ticket to the Olympics.
South Korea improved to 3-1 with Friday's win, while Chinese Taipei dropped to 1-3 after falling to the United States 3-2 earlier in the day. These results ensured Chinese Taipei won't get past South Korea, with both teams having one game left. Australia (1-3) also won't be able to catch South Korea.
South Korea won the last Olympic gold medal in baseball in 2008. The sport wasn't contested at the next two competitions but will return for Tokyo 2020.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
1
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
5
(4th LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea