(Premier12) S. Korea, Japan to clash twice on much-anticipated weekend of baseball
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- It's going to be a dream weekend of baseball for fans in South Korea and Japan.
The long-time sporting rivals will meet not once, but twice on Saturday and Sunday, as the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 winds down in Tokyo.
First, the two countries will square off at 7 p.m. Saturday for the last Super Round game at Tokyo Dome. And regardless of the result of that game, they'll end up taking the top two spots in the Super Round standings, meaning they will clash again in the Premier12 championship final on Sunday, also at the dome.
The Premier12 doubles as an Olympic qualifying tournament for the Asia/Oceania and the America regions, and both South Korea and Japan have taken care of that end. Japan is in the Olympics as the host, and South Korea earned its spot by defeating Mexico 7-3 on Friday.
That would seem to make the two remaining games meaningless for both teams, though when these rivals meet in baseball or in any other sport, it's never meaningless.
There will be more than just bragging rights at stake, as these games will be played against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions between the two countries stemming from trade rows.
But South Korean manager Kim Kyung-moon hinted on Friday that his team will take its foot off the pedal a bit for the first game against Japan, and then go all-in on the final.
Kim will throw a 20-year-old left-hander, Lee Seung-ho, into the fire on Saturday, giving him the starting nod for the first game. Staff ace Yang Hyeon-jong is expected to start Sunday's game.
"If we didn't have any other game after Saturday, I probably wouldn't be sending Lee Seung-ho," Kim said. "But since we have another game on Sunday, we're going to roll with him and also give some of the reserves a chance to play."
These two games should also serve as a sneak preview into next year's Olympics.
South Korea is the last Olympic baseball champion from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Kim Kyung-moon was also the manager at the time, guiding South Korea through a perfect 9-0 record for the gold medal.
South Korea knocked off Japan in the semifinals en route to taking the gold in Beijing, and Japan will be licking its chops for revenge next year on home soil.
At the Premier12, South Korea has posted a 2.00 ERA as a team. The country has just one home run through six games so far, but it has done enough of other things to get 27 runs across the home plate.
Lee Jung-hoo, who moved up from No. 3 to the leadoff spot for Friday's game, leads the team with a .429 batting average.
Japan has enjoyed excellent pitching and some timely hitting. The Japanese staff also has a 2.00 ERA, with 58 strikeouts against only eight walks in 54 innings.
At the plate, cleanup Seiya Suzuki has been the brightest offensive star. He's tied for the lead with three home runs, and he's alone in first place in batting average (.476), RBIs (11) and doubles (five).
Suzuki also has two doubles and two triples, giving him an absurd slugging percentage of 1.190.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
