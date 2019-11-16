Biden's campaign takes swipe at Kim, Trump after N.K. attack
WASHINGTON, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- A spokesman for former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden responded Friday to North Korea's criticism of the Democratic presidential candidate by saying it is becoming obvious that "repugnant dictators" feel threatened by Biden.
North Korea's state media lashed out at Biden earlier Friday, calling him a "rabid dog" that must be "beaten to death."
"It's becoming more and more obvious that repugnant dictators, as well as those who admire and 'love' them, find Joe Biden threatening," Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden's presidential campaign, was quoted as saying by Reuters.
"That's because he'd restore American leadership in the world on day one by putting our security, interests, and values at the heart of our foreign policy," he added.
The criticism appeared directed at both North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said that the two "fell in love" after their first summit in Singapore in June 2018.
The commentary from the North's Korean Central News Agency did not reference Biden's exact remarks, but the former vice president has previously been disparaging of Kim, calling him a "dictator and tyrant" and accusing Trump of embracing "thugs" like the North Korean leader.
"Biden, bereft of elementary appearance as a human being, much less a politician, again reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK," KCNA said, referring to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late," it said.
In May, Pyongyang called Biden a "fool of low IQ" for attacking Kim.
