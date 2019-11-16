Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:21 November 16, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/05 Sunny 0
Incheon 14/05 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 16/09 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 18/09 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 13/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 18/10 Sunny 20
Gwangju 19/10 Sunny 20
Jeju 22/13 Sunny 20
Daegu 18/06 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/11 Cloudy 10
