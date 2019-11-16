Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:21 November 16, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 16/09 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 18/09 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 13/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/10 Sunny 20

Gwangju 19/10 Sunny 20

Jeju 22/13 Sunny 20

Daegu 18/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/11 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!