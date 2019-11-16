Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon tells U.S. Seoul's position on GSOMIA remains unchanged (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Parallel of GSOMIA, Seoul's decision unlikely to be changed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon vows to put efforts toward S. Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation (Donga llbo)
-- Moon says it's difficult to share military info with Japan as it has imposed export curbs against S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Moon refuses GSOMIA before U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul National University ranks No. 1 for 5th consecutive year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon expresses intention to end GSOMIA, Esper says will ask Japan to resolve the issue as well (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon tells Esper it's hard to share military info with Japan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says it's difficult to share military info with Japan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party lawmaker lashes out at regulations on finance industry (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Esper pushes Seoul on sharing, Gsomia (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea won't renew GSOMIA with Japan: Moon (Korea Times)
(END)
