(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 16)

More importantly, resuming tours to Mount Geumgang ― along with the reopening of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex ― will only be possible after they are exempted from international sanctions. The North knows this, but is accusing the South of dragging its feet in resuming the stalled inter-Korean economic projects. It is obvious that the quickest way for the North to restart the projects is to produce tangible results in its nuclear disarmament talks with the U.S.