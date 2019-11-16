Today in Korean history
Nov. 17
1905 -- Japan signs the Protectorate Treaty with Korea's Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), which leads to Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula. The treaty was enforced despite opposition from the Korean Emperor Kojong and ended the era of ruling dynasties in Korea.
The treaty stripped Korea of its rights to sign international agreements, and a Japanese resident-general was dispatched to the peninsula to take charge of all diplomatic relations.
2006 -- South Korea signs a deal with Vietnam to provide US$35 million to build a hospital in central Vietnam. The donation, initially pledged during President Roh Moo-hyun's state visit to Hanoi in 2004, was the largest-ever overseas grant by the Seoul government.
2015 -- North Korea repatriates a 48-year-old South Korean man who crossed into the communist country over the border with China earlier in the year. He was handed over to the South through the truce village of Panmunjom on the inter-Korean border.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
5
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
1
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
3
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
1
(4th LD) Esper says U.S. will seek Japan's efforts to resolve GSOMIA issue: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(4th LD) N. Korea says it sent ultimatum to S. Korea over Mount Kumgang project
-
3
Police: Lee Chun-jae is behind '8th Hwaseong murder'
-
4
(4th LD) Pentagon chief calls for renewal of Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact
-
5
U.S. sees slimmer chance of diplomatically ending N.K. nuclear program