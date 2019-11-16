Samsung Electronics' first labor union under umbrella group sets sail
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s first labor union under a major South Korean umbrella union group set sail Saturday.
The union, under the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), submitted a labor union establishment application to the government Monday and earned the approval two days later.
The union did not unveil the number of its members, but it is known to hover around 500.
The union said its first goal is to recruit 10,000 members and that it plans to demand negotiations to the company once a certain level of members join the group.
Samsung Electronics is the crown jewel of South Korea's leading conglomerate Samsung, which has been criticized by labor activists and some politicians for its treatment of workers who try to unionize.
Samsung Electronics has had three small labor unions, but the latest launch marks the first time for a union to be formed under one of the two largest umbrella union groups in the country -- the FKTU and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
5
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
1
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
3
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
1
(4th LD) Esper says U.S. will seek Japan's efforts to resolve GSOMIA issue: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(4th LD) N. Korea says it sent ultimatum to S. Korea over Mount Kumgang project
-
3
U.S. sees slimmer chance of diplomatically ending N.K. nuclear program
-
4
Police: Lee Chun-jae is behind '8th Hwaseong murder'
-
5
(4th LD) Pentagon chief calls for renewal of Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact