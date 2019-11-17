Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 November 17, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/06 Rain 90

Incheon 11/07 Rain 90

Suwon 12/05 Rain 90

Cheongju 14/08 Rain 70

Daejeon 14/08 Rain 90

Chuncheon 10/02 Sunny 80

Gangneung 15/08 Sunny 80

Jeonju 17/10 Rain 80

Gwangju 18/10 Rain 80

Jeju 24/15 Sunny 60

Daegu 14/07 Rain 80

Busan 20/11 Sunny 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!