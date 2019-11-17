Doosan Bobcat builds global center in U.S. for biz cooperation
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc., a construction equipment unit of Doosan Group, said Sunday it has set up a global center in the United States for business cooperation across the globe.
The Global Cooperation Center built in Minnesota will serve as the "control tower," which will develop new products and share the company's business strategies with global business headquarters, Doosan Bobcat said in a statement.
The company expects the center will help enhance its price competitiveness in global markets and research & development capabilities, it said.
On the same day, Doosan Bobcat announced it will invest US$26 million in its Minnesota plant for the expansion of the small loaders and excavator attachment assembly lines.
Doosan Bobcat is 51 percent owned by Doosan Infracore Co., a leading construction heavy equipment maker in South Korea.
In 2007, Doosan Infracore acquired Bobcat and other construction equipment units from North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand PLC for $4.9 billion.
Doosan Bobcat now has four manufacturing plants: one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, China and India. It builds compact construction equipment, such as excavators and loaders. Seventy percent of them are sold in North American markets, with 20 percent and 10 percent sold in the European and Asian markets, respectively.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
4
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
1
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
3
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
2
U.S. sees slimmer chance of diplomatically ending N.K. nuclear program
-
3
(4th LD) Esper says U.S. will seek Japan's efforts to resolve GSOMIA issue: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
S. Korean activists protest against U.S. demand to increase defense sharing cost
-
5
N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies