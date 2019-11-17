S. Korea ranks among top OECD member countries in treatment of cancer: data

In regards to the hospitalization rate for various chronic diseases, such as asthma and diabetes, South Koreans in general received better care than others, the report said. Of 100,000 people suffering from asthma, 81 people were able to receive treatment after being admitted to hospitals, much higher than the 41.9 people for all OECD members. For diabetes, the number stood at 245.2 people in South Korea and 129 for the rest of the organization made up of developed market economies with high income.