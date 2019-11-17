Lawyer gets suspended term for filing fake asylum claims
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court has sentenced a lawyer to one year in prison, to be suspended for two years, for helping foreigners file fraudulent asylum applications in South Korea in exchange for money, sources said Sunday.
The 46-year-old lawyer, whose identity was withheld, was indicted on charges of making up false claims of persecution and handling other asylum application procedures for 184 foreigners, mostly Chinese, between October 2016 and December 2017
In return, the lawyer received between 2 million won and 3 million won (US$1,700-2,500) per person.
Handing down the suspended prison term, the Seoul Central District Court said it took into consideration the fact that the lawyer has never been convicted before and is repentant about what he did.
Asylum seekers are granted a G-1 visa that allows them to stay and work legally in the country for at least two to three years, including the period during the appeal process, even if their refugee status is not accepted.
