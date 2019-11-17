(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming joint air exercises for diplomacy
(ATTN: ADDS comments, background info in paras 2-3, 6-11, photo)
By Oh Seok-min
BANGKOK, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States decided to put off their wintertime combined air exercises to support diplomacy with North Korea, the two sides announced Sunday, with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper urging Pyongyang to reciprocate the goodwill by returning to nuclear talks.
"After close consultation and careful consideration, Minister Jeong and I've jointly decided to postpone this month's Combined Flying Training Event," Esper said in an impromptu joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, on the sidelines of a regional security meeting in Bangkok.
The allies had planned to stage the joint air drills later this month, a scaled-back version of their original wintertime drills, codenamed Vigilant Ace, just as they did last year to support diplomacy with the North.
North Korea still angrily protested the upcoming drills, warning of "shocking punishment" that the U.S. cannot cope with if the drills go ahead as planned.
"We have made this decision as an act of goodwill to contribute to an environment conducive to diplomacy and the advancement of a peace," Esper said, adding, "We encourage the DPRK to demonstrate the same goodwill as the considerate decision on conduct of training, exercise and testing."
He then urged North Korea "to return to the negotiating table without precondition or hesitation."
Seoul and Washington have canceled several combined exercises since last year in an effort to avoid provoking North Korea with maneuvers the communist regime has long condemned as a rehearsal for an invasion.
Stressing that the alliance between Seoul and Washington remains "ironclad" and their combined military forces "stand ready to fight tonight," the Pentagon chief pledged that the two sides "will continue to ensure our combined forces on the Korean Peninsula remain at a high state of readiness."
"Our willingness to modify training to keep the door open to an agreement on the denuclearization of the DPRK should not be mistaken for a lack of commitment to advance and defend our shared goals, interests and values." DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Nuclear talks between the U.S. and the North have been stalled since February's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un fell apart due to differences over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization measures and Washington's sanctions relief.
The two sides held working-level talks last month, but no progress was made.
The North has given the U.S. until the end of the year to put forward a new proposal that could break the deadlock in their nuclear talks, saying that otherwise, it would be compelled to give up on negotiations and choose to take a "new way."
