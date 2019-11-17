(Premier12) Mexico walks off on U.S. to qualify for 2020 Olympics in baseball
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Mexico walked off on the United States 3-2 on Sunday to qualify for the 2020 Olympic baseball tournament.
Efren Navarro came through with the game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning, as Mexico claimed the third-place game at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
The Premier12 is also an Olympic qualifying tournament for the American and Asian/Oceanian countries and only the top teams from those regions booked their spots at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The U.S. and Mexico were the only teams left standing at the Premier12, making their third-place showdown also the Olympic qualifying game for the Americas.
South Korea captured the lone Asian/Oceanian ticket to Tokyo 2020 on Friday.
Jo Adell's solo home run put the U.S. ahead 1-0 in the top of the first. The teams put up zeroes on the board until Matthew Clark drove in the tying run for Mexico with a single in the bottom sixth.
The U.S. reclaimed the lead in the top seventh with Bobby Dalbec's single and took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
With Mexico three outs away from the loss, Clark blasted a game-tying solo home run to lead off the ninth against U.S. closer Brandon Dickson.
It sent the game to extra innings. And after the U.S. failed to score in the top of the 10th, Navarro dropped a broken-bat single into shallow center field to drive home the winning run.
