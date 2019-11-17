Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Police have rounded up 11,275 drivers in an intensive crackdown on reckless and drunk driving from September to October, the National Police Agency said Sunday.
Of them, 10,593 were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, while 662 were caught for reckless driving or road rage actions, also known as "retaliatory driving," according to the police.
Thirteen drivers were formally arrested, including a driver who was caught driving drunk with a blood alcohol level of 0.105 percent despite having a suspended license for a past DUI, according to the NPA.
The NPA said it will continue to carry out the intensive crackdown on reckless, retaliatory and drunk driving until Dec. 27.
"We will continue to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors, such as reckless driving, retaliatory driving and drunk driving," the NPA said in a statement. "Those who commit serious or repetitive offenses will be arrested and their vehicles will be confiscated."
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
1
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
3
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
2
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
3
S. Korean activists protest against U.S. demand to increase defense sharing cost
-
4
U.S. sees slimmer chance of diplomatically ending N.K. nuclear program
-
5
(4th LD) Esper says U.S. will seek Japan's efforts to resolve GSOMIA issue: Cheong Wa Dae