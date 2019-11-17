Defense chiefs of S. Korea, New Zealand hold talks on peninsula peace, security cooperation
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and New Zealand held talks in Bangkok on Sunday to discuss ongoing peace efforts on the peninsula and bilateral defense cooperation, Seoul officials said.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his counterpart from New Zealand, Ron Mark, met bilaterally on the sidelines of multilateral talks involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Thai capital.
At the talks, Jeong called for New Zealand's continued support for ongoing efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea and foster a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Mark said that his country, in tandem with the international community, will support Seoul's peace efforts.
The defense chiefs also agreed to closely work together to enhance defense cooperation in such areas as the arms industry and people-to-people exchanges.
