Top U.S. negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks arrives in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with South Korea arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a new round of negotiations this week over the sharing of the cost for the upkeep of American troops here.
Speaking to reporters, James DeHart of the U.S. State Department voiced confidence that with "some hard work," the allies will reach an agreement that is mutually acceptable and will ultimately strengthen the long-standing alliance.
Earlier this month, DeHart made an unannounced visit to Seoul to meet with journalists and local lawmakers, apparently to learn more about public sentiment here and explain Washington's negotiation position.
"I hope you will take (the) frequency of my visits as an indication (of) how important this alliance is to us. I am very confident that with some hard work, we will get to a good agreement," he told reporters.
On Monday and Tuesday, DeHart and his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Eun-bo, will lead the negotiations over how much Seoul should pay this year and beyond for stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea under the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), a cost-sharing deal.
Reports said that the U.S. has demanded South Korea pay nearly US$5 billion under a new SMA to cover expenditure even for the operations of off-peninsula military assets committed to the defense of South Korea.
Under this year's SMA, Seoul agreed to pay $870 million.
As he walked out of the airport, DeHart was met by a group of protesters who chanted the slogan, "We won't pay, go away."
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
1
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
2
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
4
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
5
Seoul city allowed to independently carry out aid projects for N. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
2
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
3
S. Korean activists protest against U.S. demand to increase defense sharing cost
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming joint air exercises for diplomacy
-
5
U.S. sees slimmer chance of diplomatically ending N.K. nuclear program