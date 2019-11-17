(LEAD) (Premier12) S. Korean power display not enough in final vs. Japan
(ATTN: ADDS comments at bottom)
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea came up short against Japan despite launching two home runs in the final of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 on Sunday.
South Korea lost 5-3 after wasting a 3-0 lead built by a pair of dingers in the top of the first inning.
First, it was Kim Ha-seong with a two-run shot off starter Shun Yamaguchi after Lee Jung-hoo's leadoff walk. At 1-2 count, Kim got a slider tailing away from the plate and somehow managed to pull it over the left field wall.
And South Korea wasn't done sending shock waves through the stunned crowd at Tokyo Dome, as Kim Hyun-soo crushed a solo home run with two outs in the opening inning.
Kim got a belt-high fastball from Yamaguchi at 3-1 count, and he didn't miss it.
South Korea entered Sunday with two home runs in its previous seven games, and matched that output in one inning in the final.
But South Korean starter Yang Hyeon-jong gave up four runs in the next two innings, while the hitters kept running into outs to kill potential rallies.
First, it was Kim Ha-seong getting thrown out trying to take second base on a flyout by Kim Jae-hwan in the third inning.
Then Kim Sang-su was gone in a rundown for the final out of the fifth. As Kim Ha-seong struck out swinging, Kim Sang-su took off but slammed on the brakes about halfway to second base. He was tagged out easily, with the meat of the order waiting on deck.
And after Yamaguchi got the hook after the first inning, the Japanese bullpen quieted the South Korean bats, limiting them to just three singles.
Kim Ha-seong, who was named to the WBSC's All-World Team at the shortstop position, said he was "frustrated" with the way the final game played out, and added he was looking forward to a rematch against Japan at next year's Olympics in Tokyo.
Japan will be there as the host nation, while South Korea earned its Olympic spot with its second-place finish at the Premier12.
"I am not sure there's much discrepancy in talent between our two teams," Kim said. "Japan has a lot of good players but we have many talented guys as well. I think we'll be able to get them at the Olympics next year."


