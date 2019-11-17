(Premier12) S. Korean lefty unable to overcome two-out trouble vs. Japan
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea gave its starter, Yang Hyeon-jong, a 3-0 lead after one inning in the final of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 against Japan on Sunday.
And after only two frames, that lead was gone, as the left-handed ace had problems putting away Japan with two outs.
Home runs by Kim Ha-seong and Kim Hyun-soo in the top first spotted Yang a 3-0 lead before he even took the mound in the bottom first at Tokyo Dome.
But Yang gave a run back in that first inning, as cleanup Seiya Suzuki pounded a two-out, RBI double off the left field wall.
Yang pitched himself into more trouble with two outs in the second inning. After retiring two batters, Yang walked Tsubasa Aizawa and allowed a single to Ryosuke Kikuchi.
Leadoff man Tetsuto Yamada then won an eight-pitch battle against Yang with a three-run homer into left field, putting Japan up 4-3.
Yang labored through the third inning again, giving up a two-out double to Hideto Asamura and then walking Shuta Tonosaki. Yang bore down and struck out Kensuke Kondo on six pitches, and his pitch count sat at 75 after only three frames.
Yang's night was done after three. It was his shortest outing of the tournament. He'd pitched six shutout innings against Australia to open Group C play on Nov. 6 in Seoul. Then in Tokyo last Monday, Yang held the United States to a run in 5 2/3 innings in the first Super Round game. Yang was the winning pitcher in both.
On Sunday, Yang was charged with four earned runs on four hits in three innings. He walked three and struck out four.
Right-hander Lee Young-ha kept South Korea in the game with 2 2/3 shutout innings. Then another right-hander, Cho Sang-woo, came on with two outs in the sixth to strand a runner at third. But Cho served up Japan's fifth run in the seventh, on a two-out hit by Hideto Asamura.
It was the first run Cho had allowed all tournament and couldn't have come at a worse time for South Korea.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
